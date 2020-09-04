Inquiry sought over high levels of “no-shows” at Covid-19 test centres

A patient advocacy group says there should be urgent inquiries to see if high levels of "no-shows" at Covid-19 test centres are down to a "systems failure".

Yesterday the HSE said up to a quarter of those referred by GPs weren't keeping their appointments at some sites.

95 confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the latest daily data, but no further deaths among patients.

Irish Patients' Association spokesman Stephen McMahon says the test-and-trace system could be failing to catch scores of cases every week because of the missed appointments.