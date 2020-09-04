Hopes progress can be made for shut pubs in North

The North's Deputy First Minister says it's hoped progress can be made on the reopening of pubs in the coming days, and they can give an indicative date next week.

At a press conference last evening, Michelle O'Neill acknowledged there are anomalies in the situation at the moment, and she's anxious that they are addressed.

However, she warned that there will be strict conditions attached when all pubs can reopen, and they will be strictly enforced.

Ms O'Neill says they'll be working with the sector to come up with proposals: