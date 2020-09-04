Donegal TD ‘absolutely convinced’ pubs should be reopen

A Donegal Deputy is 'absolutely convinced' that pubs should be reopen at this stage.

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer insisted yesterday the time isn't right for pubs to reopen, despite only 5 outbreaks of Covid-19 noted in bars since the outbreak began.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar wants pubs that don't serve food to reopen, saying publicans will be able to manage their businesses in a way that won't put public health at risk.

Sinn Feins Chief Whip and Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn is echoing those comments, saying publicans are desperate at this stage and they should be given a chance to open in line with the public health guidelines: