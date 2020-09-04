‘Better times ahead’ for City of Derry Airport

The Managing Director of City of Derry Airport says after a very difficult time for the travel sector, he believes there are better times ahead.

It follows confirmation of a new service next year between Derry and Majorca.

Stephen Frazer was speaking as City of Derry Airport confirmed a weekly summer sun service to Majorca with JetsGo Holidays from June to August next year.

The weekly service will operate on Fridays between City of Derry Airport and Palma de Mallorca Airport, with a number of holiday packages on offer.

Mr. Frazer says they've been working hard to expand on the destination offerings at City of Derry Airport, and this new service reflects customer demand, particularly in view of the inability of most people to travel.

Addressing the current travel climate, Stephen Frazer said the last number of months have been a hugely challenging time for the travel and tourism industry across Northern Ireland, but they are hopeful there are brighter times ahead.