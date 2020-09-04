98 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in ROI with no new deaths

There have been 98 new cases of Covid 19 reported in the republic this evening, with no new deaths.

None of today's new cases are in Donegal.

The total number of reported cases is now 29,303, with 1,777 Covid related deaths.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 3 September, the HPSC has been notified of 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,303* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

48 are men / 50 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

42% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

9 cases have been identified as community transmission

24 in Dublin, 13 in Kildare, 8 in Kerry, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Louth, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As we head into another weekend, keep physical distance top of mind at all times. Have no more than 6 visitors to your home and keep 2m between you. Open windows and keep rooms well ventilated if possible.

“It’s important that we all keep our number of social contacts low while we focus on keeping our schools safe, continuing to resume healthcare services and ultimately protecting the most vulnerable from COVID-19.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC resulted in the denotification of one case. The figure of 29,303 reflects this.