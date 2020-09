Two youths have been arrested following a spate of overnight break-ins in Letterkenny.

A number of premises were targeted along the Pearse Road and Oliver Plunkett road area of the town.

Gardai remain at the scene, the areas have been cordoned off with forensic examinations due to get underway.

The two youths, both believed to be male, are currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning.