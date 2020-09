A Stay and Spend tax break scheme's been launched in a bid to increase business in the off-season for the hospitality sector.

Anyone who spends up to 625 euro in restaurants, pubs, hotels or B&Bs between now and next spring, will be entitled to a tax credit of 20 per cent.

Receipts can be uploaded through the Revenue Receipts Tracker app.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin says a major publicity campaign, encouraging people to spend at home, is being launched.............