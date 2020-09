Up to 1,000 people a day don't turn up for their scheduled covid-19 test.

The HSE is warning that this is becoming an issue at a number of its sites and is urging people who have been given an appointment to attend.

Labs processed 61,950 tests last week, with an average positivity rate of 1.3 per cent.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O'Connor says it is worrying that a quarter of those offered an appointment are not showing up............