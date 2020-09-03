School transport issue in Donegal turning into ‘crisis’

A Donegal Deputy is urging the Government to provide immediate additional resources to Bus Eireann and to private bus operators.

Many local families are still trying to secure a place on the school bus for this current academic year with parents having to car pool in the interim and while Bus Eireann is currently allowing buses to run at full capacity; it intends to reduce that to 50% when possible.

For example, if that were to be implemented, it would take up to nine school buses to service the Newtowncunningham area alone.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says this is turning into a crisis and the Government must step in: