Rosapenna looks to shine on European Legends Tour – John Casey

Rosapenna Golf Club will host its first ever professional competition in the summer of 2021 when the Irish Senior Open comes to Donegal.

After a 12 year absence the Irish Seniors returns to the county with former Ryder Cup Captain Paul McGinley as the host for the event.

It’s also the first time in ten years that the tournament is back on the European Seniors Tour.

Next year will be an exciting time for Rosapenna who will also open their new St Patrick’s Links making the Golf Resort the biggest in Ireland.

Following this weeks announcement by Paul McGinley, Oisin Kelly’s been speaking with Rosapenna’s John Casey...