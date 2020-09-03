New Agriculture Minister endeavours to ‘give it his all’

The newly appointed Agriculture Minister has endeavoured to 'give it his all'.

Charlie McConalogue is the first Inishowen man appointed to cabinet in the history of the state.

Minister McConalogue has identified the pressing issues facing him to include CAP reform, having the agri-food sector prepared for Brexit and ensuring workers in the sector are safe from COVID-19.

Having served as Fianna Fáil's agriculture spokesperson for four years, he says he's well aware of the challenges that lie ahead but says he's looking forward to working with everyone in the sector both locally and nationally: