Motoring offences in Derry and Strabane are down 12.5%.

Figures from the PSNI show that as of June 30th, 3,593 offences were recorded in the district, down from 4,095 during the same period last year.

The Chair of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Policing and Community Safety Partnership says the figures show that the road safety message is being listened to.