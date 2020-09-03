McConalogue urged to work for Donegal’s fishing sector in new role

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has told Minister Charlie McConalogue that in his new role, he cannot forget the farming and fishing sector in Donegal.

Minister McConalogue is the first Inishowen man appointed to cabinet in the history of the state.

Deputy Pringle took the opportunity in the Dail following Minister McConalogue's appointment as Agriculture Minister to urge him to address serious CAP payments.

He also told Minister McConalogue that the Marine sector can no longer afford to be overlooked: