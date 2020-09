The Donegal SFC sees the four quarter finals taking place this weekend.

The top four in the county all have home advantage for their last eight encounters.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to those games with former winner of the Dr Maguire Cup, Brendan Kilcoyne.

There will be full live match commentary from all four Donegal SFC quarter finals this Saturday and Sunday on Highland Radio with Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Heathwise Pharmacies.