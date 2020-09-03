Donegal Senior Ladies Final Preview – Davy McLaughlin

Old foes Termon and Glenfin will look horns on Sunday for the title as Donegal Senior Ladies Champions 2020.

Both sides we tipped to make this years final having lifted the title for the past two seasons.

Holders Termon were convincing winners against Naomh Conaill to make the final while Glenfin had a tighter affair with Moville in their semi final.

Former Donegal Senior Ladies Manager Davy McLaughlin has been looking ahead to the big game with Oisin Kelly.

Davy has been impressed with the high standard of football by the ladies this year...