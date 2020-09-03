Dail hears details of damning report into Gynaecology Services at LUH

The Green Party Leader has committed to following up with the Health Minister over calls for recommendations in a review of Gynaecology Services at Letterkenny University Hospital to be implemented.

A damning report published last week found that the service provided to some patients was unsatisfactory.

In all, 38 women in the past 10 years waited more than 100 days for a diagnosis or treatment.

The matter was raised during Leaders Questions in the Dail today by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, listen to the full exchange here: