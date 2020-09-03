Council urge landowners to make contact on Ten-T project

Landowners affected by the planned Ten-T project are being encouraged to make contact with Donegal County Council.

Earlier this year, route corridors were confirmed for the three sections of the scheme - the Ballybofey Bypass, Letterkenny to Manorcunningham and Manorcunningham to Lifford/Strabane.

Residents who will be impacted were also identified.

At this stage, the local authority is asking those affected to talk to them about various ancillary works associated with the project and how best to accommodate everyone going forward.

Senior Engineer at Donegal County Council with the National Roads Office is Damian McDermott: