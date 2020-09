Publicans say the pubs should reopen the minute new Garda powers come into force.

Legislation that will allow Gardaí to close pubs on the spot for breaching Covid-19 restrictions was debated in the Dáil last night.

The Justice Minister says it paves the way for the reopening of pubs that do not serve food.

CEO of the Licensed Vintners Association Donal O'Keeffe says publicans cannot wait much longer: