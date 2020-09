A Bronze Age urn has been unearthed in Donegal.

The object containing cremated remains is said to have been buried 4,000 years ago at the site of the new €21 million community hospital in Ballyshannon.

The urn has been taken to Dublin where it will be conserved.

Director of the excavation Tamlyn McHugh of Fadó Archaeology says the discovery was made on land close to where an excavation was previously carried out in 2017: