95 new cases of Covid-19 today, with no new deaths

95 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, with no new deaths. None of the new cases are in Donegal.

29,206 cases have now been confirmed in the Republic since the pandemic began, with Coronavirus linked to 1,777 deaths.

North of the border, 77 new cases of Covid 19 and one more death have been reported today.

It brings to 7,442 the total number of cases in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic, with the death toll now standing at 563.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 2 September, the HPSC has been notified of 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,206* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

52 are men / 43 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 in Dublin, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Meath, the remaining 32 cases are Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This virus relies on human contact. The virus has not changed and neither have the basic measures that keep us all protected. It is these basic measures that are most important to keep COVID-19 under control. Remember to wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, to know the safe way to wear a face covering, avoid touching your face, cough into your elbow, reduce your social contacts and keep a physical distance of 2 metres at the top of your mind when you do meet others.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 3 cases. The figure of 29,206 reflects this.