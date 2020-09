The Electronics Company AVX is to cut up to 77 jobs in Coleraine.

East Derry MLA Caoimhe Archibald is Sinn Fein's economy spokesperson.

She's calling on the company to immediately with the workforce and their representatives to ensure everything possible is done to ease the blow.

She says this is terrible for the workers and their families, and also for the wider local economy, which is already under intense strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.