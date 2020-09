Bonagee United ended their season by lifting the Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup on Tuesday evening.

They beat Letterkenny Rovers 3-2 in the final played at Ballyare.

Garvan Grant bagged two late goals in the closing minutes to steal the tie from the grasp of Rovers.

Ryan Rainey scored the other for Bonagee while BJ Banda got the goals for Rovers.

Kenny Harkin reports for Highland Radio Sport...

Bonagee United Manager Jason Gibson was delighted to end the season with silverware...