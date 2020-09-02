Shane Duffy says joining Celtic is a huge honour

Shane Duffy's loan move to Celtic from Brighton has been completed.

The defender has joined for a season and will travel to Glasgow after the Republic of Ireland's Nations League matches with Bulgaria and Finland.

CELTIC Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Ireland internationalist Shane Duffy from English Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan.

Shane, who has also played with Everton and Blackburn Rovers, has made 130 appearances for Brighton, scoring eight goals and assisting five times for his team-mates in that time.

The 28-year-old centre-back is currently on International duty with Ireland as they prepare to face Bulgaria and Finland in Nations League matches.

Shane told the Celtic club website, “I really am delighted to sign this deal with Celtic. It is a huge honour for me to join Celtic, such a huge institution and a brilliant football club that I have always loved and admired

“It will be a fantastic personal moment for me when I pull on the Celtic jersey. It’s just a great feeling – I could not be happier to be part of the club now and I just can’t wait to start working with the Manager, the staff and the players when I return from International duty with Ireland.

“We will be challenging on a lot of fronts this season and I am really excited about getting going, as we try and bring the fans more and more success.”