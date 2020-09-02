Pringle calls for action on capacity problems in school transport

There are calls for a two week open period for parents to pay bus tickets under the school transport scheme.

It's after a number of parents in Donegal have had their payments rejected this year because they arrived late.

It's understood that late payments have been accepted in the past and while each year presents issues surrounding school transport, Covid-19 is said to be adding to the problem this year.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says that the school transport needs of Donegal parents and students have not changed and they shouldn't pay the price for shortcomings in the system: