Portnablagh to Creeslough road reopened

The Portnablagh to Creeslough road has reopened following last night's fatal collision.

A 19 year old man died and three others were injured in the crash at around 9:30pm.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene while two men, the driver and a second passenger of the vehicle who are both in their 20s were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver of the second car, a man in his late 50s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for information.