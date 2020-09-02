Update: Man dies following two car collision

A man in his late teens has died following an overnight collision between Creeslough and Portnablagh.

At approximately 9.30pm Gardaí and the Emergency Services were called to the scene of the two car collision.

A passenger in one of the cars, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver and a second passenger in the car, both male and in their 20s, were removed by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver of the second car, a man in his late 50s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road at the crash site is closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

The local Coroner has been notified of the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the route at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.