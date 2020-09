Serious safety concerns have been raised over some jet skiers behaving badly at a popular Inishowen beach.

Ned's Point near Buncrana is a hive of activity, particularly at weekends, however its understood that problems with some jet skiers have arisen in recent years.

The water is also used by swimmers and there are fears locally that someone will be seriously injured following a close call at the weekend.

Pat Greynor of Swilly Swimmers says it's a serious issue that needs to be policed better: