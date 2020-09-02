Investigation launched into aggravated burglary

Detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house on Ballymagowan Avenue in Derry overnight.

At around 10pm a number of masked men armed with iron bars forced their way into the property.

The male resident, who is in his 30s, was able to escape uninjured however substantial damage was caused to the property and a number of windows were smashed.

The suspects are believed to have fled in the direction of Circular Road.

Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101.