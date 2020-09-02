Gardaí appeal for smartphone owners to be ’Streetwise’

With 135 mobile phones being stolen a week, Gardaí are asking people to increase phone security and download a locator app.

According to new figures from the beginning of 2019 to last month, almost 11 and a half thousand mobiles were taken.

However just 1 in 10 were recovered.

Garda divisions in Dublin accounted for the biggest number of stolen handsets.

The Donegal Garda Division recorded 100 thefts over the same period.

Garda Crime Prevention Officer Graham Kavanagh is urging people to download a trusted "find my phone" app and to add an emergency contact number: