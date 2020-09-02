Funding available for heritage projects in Donegal

The Heritage Council is inviting applications to its Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

The aims of the grant scheme are to support capital projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, objects and buildings.

The scheme also supports the purchase of essential equipment.

Grant applications must be submitted using the Heritage Council’s on-line application system at www.heritagecouncil.ie by 5 p.m. on the closing date of Tuesday, September 15, 2020.