Dale Gorman signs on at Glentoran

Letterkenny man Dale Gorman has joined Irish League Premiership side Glentoran.

The former Northern Ireland underage International was recently released by English Football League side Leyton Orient.

He also played for Stevenage having left Letterkenny Rovers seven years ago.

He joins fellow Donegal man Keith Cowan who was part of the Irish Cup success with the Glens.

Manager Mick McDermott told the Glentoran club website: “We are absolutely delighted to add Dale to our team. He meets the criteria of what we are looking for at Glentoran FC - he is full-time, fit, young and possesses great football ability.”