Dail resumes: McConalogue tipped for Agriculture post

We could find out later who'll be the new Agriculture Minister later, as the Dail resumes following the summer break.

The Government's expected to announce the new minister following the resignation of Dara Calleary over Golfgate.

Fianna Fail Minister of State and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue is the frontrunner to replace him.

The Irish Farmers Association says the recent turnover of agriculture ministers, comes at a time when the sector's grappling with the issues of Brexit, CAP and Covid-19.

Former president of the association, Joe Healy, says whoever's appointed must recognise the needs of farmers: