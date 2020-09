There are calls for more CCTV to be installed in Carndonagh.

It follows a recent spate of anti-social activity in the town, the most recent incident last weekend with seating vandalised in the town centre.

Earlier in the summer, furniture in a local park was also destroyed.

Cllr Martin McDermott believes that having more CCTV would act as a deterrent and a way of trying to bring those responsible to justice: