For this week’s edition of Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to Brendan McAteer, owner of County Seat on Letterkenny's Main Street about a back-to-school run-in with a difference as families gear up for a new school year.

He also talks to award-winning accountant, Larissa Feeney, who established Accountantonline.ie in 2015, about taking on the role of lead entrepreneur in this year’s Acorns initiative.