Some people not wearing masks properly – NPHET

The National Public Health Emergency Team is raising concerns over the number of people wearing face coverings incorrectly.

The public health officials say they're noticing too many people wearing masks under their chin, or not covering their noses.

53 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed last evening, with no further deaths. None of the new cases were in Donegal.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn says while the level of compliance is encouraging, there are huge risks if people don't wear a mask properly...............