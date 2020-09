217 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic.

It's the highest daily increase in new infections since May, but marks the tenth day since the death of a patient's been announced.

103 of the positive tests are in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary and the remaining cases are spread across 16 other counties.

The total number of confirmed cases is 29,025 -- while the death toll remains 1,777