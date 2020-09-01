New Wage Subsidy Scheme operational from today

The government's new Employment Wage Subsidy scheme will cost the taxpayer at least 2.25 billion euro between now and the end of March next year.

It took effect overnight, and replaces the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme set up in March to help struggling during Covid-19.

Firms seeking to apply face stricter criteria than under the previous scheme, while the top subsidy rate for workers is down from 410 euro per week to 203 euro.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming, says it's aimed at getting people back to work....................

However, Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty, says there are a number of issues with the new scheme.....................