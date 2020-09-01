McGinley to host Legends Tour event at Rosapenna

The Irish Senior Open is to return to Ireland next year with the Legends Tour to be held at the Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort.

Former Ryder Cup winning Captain, Paul McGinley, whose parents both hail from Donegal is to host the event.

The 53 year old has expressed his delight in having the opportunity to showcase the north west, stating the course at Rosapenna has got a great history to it.

McGinley successfully hosted last years Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch in Co Clare and is hopeful that Covid-19 depending, he can bring that winning formula to Donegal in 2021.