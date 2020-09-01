MacLochlainn seeks scrapping of penalty points for fishing boats

It's emerged that Taoiseach Michael Martin signed a Statutory Instrument into law last week which, it's claimed, will impose a totally unfair penalty points system on Ireland's fishing community.

The regime provided for in the package of measures included a penalty point provision which was deemed 'unjust' by the Supreme Court.

Donegal TD Padraig MacLochlainn said this is exactly the same provision which former Donegal TD Pat The Cope Gallagher sought to have scrapped just over two years ago, a move supported by Mr Martin and his party colleagues.

Deputy MacLochlainn says in the event that Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue is promoted to cabinet tomorrow, then scrapping this measure should be one of his first priorities..............