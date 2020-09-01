Letterkenny designated a “Gaeltacht Services Town”

Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin has confirmed that the Irish Language Plan for Letterkenny has been approved, which means that the town is now recognised as a Gaeltacht service town.

Up to €80,000 per year will be allocated to implementation of the plan, which will be used to employ a Language Planning Officer.

Minister Martin said the plan, which was coordinated by Líonra Leitir Ceanainn, means a Gaeltacht service town is effectively being implemented for the very first time.

Bairbre Uí Cathail is Chair of Líonra Leitir Ceanainn - She says there was significant community buy-in which a consultation on the plan was launched............