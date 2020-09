Gardai have issued an appeal for information after two shops were attacked with fireworks in Letterkenny last week.

The incidents happened on Tuesday at two retail parks, one on Pearse Road and the other on Paddy Harte Road.

A small amount of damage was done to clothing in one shop after a firework was thrown inside.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Sergeant Eunan Walsh said the situation could have been much more serious...........