FAI approve reform but Barrett warns worries are far from over

The FAI has voted to save itself from insolvency.

At an EGM of the Association last night, a clear majority approved reforms that will trigger the release of funding up to 35 million euro over the coming years.

Council members with over 10 years service can remain until 2022 when a General Assembly will be established.

Six indepdendent directors will come onto the board, but a casting vote will lie with the FAI President.

FAI independent chair Roy Barrett says the association have avoided an “extremely perilous” financial position but he added their financial worries are far from over...