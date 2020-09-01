Extension of free GP coronavirus consultations through winter

The Health Minister has announced the extension of free GP coronavirus consultations through the winter.

Stephen Donnelly says it's important that cost isn't a barrier to anyone getting tested.

Phone consultations with a doctor to decide if someone needs a test will be free - as will the test itself and any hospital treatment.

It's also been confirmed that as part of plans to live with Covid during the winter, an expanded flu vaccination programme has been put in place.

Anyone in at-risk groups, including healthcare workers, can access the vaccine without charge - there's also no cost for children between 2 and 12 years to get the jab.