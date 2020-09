The Health Minister now says he doesn't want to fine people for throwing house parties with more than six guests.

Stephen Donnelly says the threat of jail time or a 2,500 euro fine allowed for under the 1947 Health Act is "completely disproportionate".

He plans to amend the law to allow for fines of 20 and 100 euro for those who break public health rules.

Minister Donnelly says the powers Gardaí have now under existing legislation should be enough to tackle house parties..............