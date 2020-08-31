Warning over damaged boardwalk at popular beach

A Donegal councillor is urging the public to avoid using a boardwalk at a popular Donegal beach.

The boardwalk at Glassagh beach in Gweedore is currently damaged with some wooden planks broken along the walkway.

A sign was placed on the beach walk to warn people of the dangers, but has been moved, with visitors still continuing to use it.

Councillor John Sheamuis O'Fearraigh says the current state of the amenity poses a safety risk and is urging people to avoid using it until repairs are carried out: