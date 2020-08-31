‘Threat of Covid-19 is countywide’ – Armstrong

The GP and Clinical Lead of the Covid hub centre in Letterkenny has reiterated that the threat of Covid-19 is countywide and no area is more at risk than the other.

There were no new cases reported in Donegal yesterday however the day before saw 14 confirmed cases.

The latest data from Letterkenny University Hospital shows that that were two confirmed cases, seven suspected cases and one being treated at ICU.

Paul Armstrong says hundreds of tests have been carried out across the county over the past week and the cooperation from the public has been very positive: