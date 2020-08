A new 15 million euro fund has been launched to help micro businesses impacted by Covid-19.

It means companies with less then 10 employees access loans of between 5,000 and 25,000 euro.

There's be no repayments or interest over the first six months, while the following six months interest will be refunded by government.

Chief executive of Microfinance Ireland, Garrett Stokes, outlines who can apply: