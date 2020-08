A local publican and Councillor says you can't put a price on the current loss of pubs to rural parts of Donegal.

With only premises that serve food currently operating, Cllr Martin Harley believes opening up the rest of the pubs would result in more people being kept apart.

Cllr Harley says keeping just one sector closed is totally unfair and publicans must be given a chance to prove that they can reopen safely: