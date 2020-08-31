Irish Water come in for criticism again over plans for Inishowen

Irish Water has come in for criticism yet again after the utility has reportedly refused to meet with Councillors over plans for the water supply in Inishowen.

The peninsula is notorious for frequent bursts and outages and local representatives are actively trying to ascertain the repair plans for the area.

Cllr Martin McDermott says these are emergency issues and the people of Inishowen deserve a timeline as to when works are going to be carried out.

Cllr McDermott says all they want are answers: