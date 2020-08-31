Gardai concerned over ‘unworkable new laws’ for house parties

Mid-ranking Gardaí says they're concerned government will introduce unworkable new laws in its push to crack down on house parties.

Last week Cabinet rowed back on proposals to make it a criminal offence for more than six people to gather in a home.

Instead it's to remain a "civil offence" - a concept the Irish Council for Civil Liberties says is adding to the confusion.

Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors says they want to be consulted on any law changes that will involve Gardai: